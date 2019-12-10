MYRTLE POINT — South Umpqua suffered through a second-quarter slump and a lackluster night at the free-throw line, yet still took Myrtle Point to double overtime before dropping a 69-61 nonleague boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
After falling into a 30-22 halftime hole, the Lancers (1-3) mounted a second-half rally, outscoring the host Bobcats 31-23 in the second half to force OT.
Both teams managed just four points in the first extra period, with Kade Johnson nailing a 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game. Gabe Swan, who led Myrtle Point with a game-high 34 points, launched a shot from just beyond half-court that caromed off the backboard.
In the second overtime, the Bobcats iced the game at the free-throw line.
"We got behind two and started fouling them to make them earn it, and they did," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "It was a rough road game, but I was encouraged by the heart the boys showed. In the three years I've been here, this was probably the most hard-fought game we've played. It just got away from us in the end."
Zack Wilson led the Lancers with 19 points and Ever Lamm chipped in 11. Josh Deister and Jace Johnson had nine points each as well.
The Lancers visit North Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Merlin.
SOUTH UMPQUA (61) — Zack Wilson 19, Lamm 11, Deister 9, J. Johnson 9, K. Johnson 7, Jaynes 6, Frye, Geiger, Morgan. Totals 20 13-24 61.
MYRTLE POINT (69) — Gabe Swan 34, Nicholson 15, Medina 8, Beyer-Smith 8, Camacho 4, Little, Bradford, Lilienthal. Totals 24 17-26 69.
S. Umpqua;17;5;13;18;4;4;—;61
M. Point;10;20;6;17;4;12;—;69
3-Point Goals — S.U. 8 (Wilson 3, Lamm 2, K. Johnson 1, Deister 1, J. Johnson 1), M.P. 4 (Swan 3, Nicholson 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 20, M.P. 16. Fouled Out — Jaynes, Lamm, K. Johnson, Nicholson, Bradford.
JV Score — South Umpqua 77, Myrtle Point 33.
