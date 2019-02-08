BROOKINGS — South Umpqua's season ended with an 81-46 loss to Brookings-Harbor in Saturday's Far West League boys basketball contest.
Brookings (13-8, 6-3) was led by Derek Bonde with 14 points and Evan Fronckowiak with 13.
Matt Lee scored 14 to lead South Umpqua (2-21, 1-9). Azpyn Roberts added 11 points.
"We're pretty young, but the future is bright," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "We were more competitive in the second half of the league."
South Umpqua will graduate Reilly Thatcher, Lee and Roberts at the end of the school year.
SOUTH UMPQUA (46) — Matt Lee 14, Roberts 11, Johnson 8, Thatcher 8, Lamm 3, James 2, Wilson, Deister, Stevensen, Countiho. Totals 20 2-5 46.
BROOKINGS (81) — Derek Bonde 14, E. Fronckowiak 13, A. Fronckowiak 8, Schofield 8, Beaman 7, Holler 7, Vanginderen 6, Mills 5, Green 5, Christensen 4, Badger 2, Burger 2. Totals 34 3-7 81.
S. Umpqua;12;13;7;14;—;46
Brookings;29;16;17;19;—:81
3-Point Goals — S.U. 8 (Lee 4, Johnson 2, Thatcher 2), B.H. 8 (E. Fronckowiak 3, A. Fronckowiak 2, Beaman, Mills, Green). Total Fouls — S.U. 8, B.H. 16.
