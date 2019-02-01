TRI CITY — South Umpqua freshmen Kade Johnson and Ever Lamm scored 12 points apiece in the Lancers' 57-50 loss to Cascade Christian in Friday's Far West League boys basketball game.
South Umpqua (2-19, 1-7 FWL) was down 34-24 at halftime, but got within one in the fourth quarter. "We just couldn't close it," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said.
Cascade Christian (6-15, 4-3) had 37 rebounds, compared to South Umpqua's 27. The Lancers had 24 turnovers.
South Umpqua will host Sutherlin for senior night on Tuesday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (57) — Dominic Lewis 19, Sciapiti 13, Spurlock 9, Collom 6, Schaan 6, Sample 2, Coppedge 1, Jackson, Reece. Totals 20 11-23 57.
SOUTH UMPQUA (50) — Kade Johnson 12, Ever Lamm 12, Thatcher 10, Wilson 6, Lee 6, Roberts 4, Chung, Deister. Totals 18 8-11 50.
Cascade Chr; 16;18;13;10;—;57
South Umpqua;10;14;19;7;—;50
3-Point Goals — C.C. 5 (Lewis 3, Collom 1, Schaan 1), S.U. 6 (Johnson 3, Thatcher 2, Lee 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 15, S.U. 18.
JV Score — South Umpqua won.
