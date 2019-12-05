TRI CITY — South Umpqua overcame late mistakes to hold on for a season-opening win, edging visiting Lakeview 65-62 Thursday night in boys basketball action.
The Lancers, who won just two games last season, squandered a halftime lead late in the third quarter, but were able to rebuild the lead to double digits and hold off the Honkers down the stretch.
"I was super proud of the kids tonight," Lancers coach Brett Nixon said. "We lost to these same guys 59-21 last year, so from getting blown out to having a lead, losing it and getting it back, I was super proud of this group."
Junior Zack Wilson had a team-high 21 points to lead three South Umpqua players in double figures, and hit three 3-pointers. Sophomore Ever Lamm had 14 points and freshman Jace Johnson had 12, while sophomore Kade Johnson and senior Josh Deister each hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Lakeview senior Jalen Lampman led all scorers with 25 points.
South Umpqua plays at Hidden Valley Friday, the first of four straight road games for the Lancers.
LAKEVIEW (62) — Jalen Lampman 25, Steward 11, Graham 7, Hussey 6, Philibert 6, Gustaveson 4, Orozco 3. Totals 16 8-14 62.
SOUTH UMPQUA (65) — Zack Wilson 21, Lamm 14, J. Johnson 12, K. Johnson 8, Deister 8, Jaynes 2, Gosselin, Geiger. Totals 23 12-23 65.
Lakeview;15;12;13;22;—;62
S. Umpqua;19;13;13;20;—;65
3-Point Goals — Lake. 4 (Lampman 2, Graham 1, Steward 1), S.U. 7 (Wilson 3, K. Johnson 2, Deister 2). Total Fouls — Lake. 19, S.U. 19. Fouled Out — Graham.
