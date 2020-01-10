TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys basketball team shot bricks from the free-throw line for most of the game, but came through with four clutch free throws in the final 56 seconds on Friday night.
The Lancers, down eight points entering the fourth quarter, rallied to a 44-41 victory over Douglas in the Far West League opener for both teams.
South Umpqua (3-10, 1-0 FWL) limited the Trojans (4-9, 0-1) to a pair of free throws and outscored them 13-2 over the last eight minutes.
Two free throws by freshman Jace Johnson gave the Lancers the lead for good at 42-41, Zack Wilson and Kade Johnson each added one foul shot with under 10 seconds left. Douglas’ Brandon Willard was called for an intentional foul on Wilson with 8.6 remaining, giving S.U. two free throws and possession.
Douglas had a chance to tie, but Erich Hoque’s 3-point attempt was off the mark in the final seconds.
“I’ll take a victory anytime we can get it,” South Umpqua coach Brett Nixon said. “It was a scrappy game, hard fought on both sides, and it could’ve gone either way down the wire.
“Free throws really made the difference. We’ve kind of been struggling from the line all year, so this was a nice time to come through.”
Jace Johnson led the Lancers — who lost to Douglas 68-60 at the North Valley Winter Blast a week ago — with 19 points, 11 coming in the first half. Kade Johnson scored 16 points and Wilson scored all seven of his in the second half.
“It means a lot to us,” Jace Johnson said. “Your arch rival, league opener, and we wanted to show people we can beat them. We kept battling back and forth.”
Hoque, a senior guard, caught fire at the end of the third quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers to give the Trojans a 39-31 advantage.
But Douglas couldn’t convert a field goal in the final period.
“Somebody put a lid on the rim. We had a handful of good looks, but nothing would fall,” Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. “Anything less than a double-digit lead, you never feel super confident. But the way we’d been playing (zone) defense I felt like we were in a good spot.
“I was proud of the kids’ effort. For a rivalry game, you throw the records out the window. I think we battled tough, it just didn’t work out at the end for us.”
Willard finished with a team-high 15 points — 11 in the first half — and Hoque had 13. Elijah LaRocque chipped in seven points and Luke Fowler contributed six.
South Umpqua travels to Medford Tuesday to face St. Mary’s, while Douglas visits Brookings-Harbor.
DOUGLAS (41) — Brandon Willard 15, Hoque 13, Anderson, Jones, LaRocque 7, Cathey, Fowler 6. Totals 16 4-12 41.
SOUTH UMPQUA (44) — Jace Johnson 19, K. Johnson 16, Z. Wilson 7, Lamm, Jaynes 2, Gosselin, Frye. Totals 17 5-15 44.
Douglas 12 12 15 2 — 41
S. Umpqua 9 13 9 13 — 44
3-Point Goals — Dou. 5 (Hoque 3, Willard 2), S.U. 5 (K. Johnson 3, J. Johnson 2). Total Fouls — Dou. 17, S.U. 10.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.