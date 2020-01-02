MERLIN — South Umpqua's losing streak hit seven games, but the Lancers took a big step forward in a 61-54 loss to North Valley in the North Valley Winter Blast Thursday night.
Just four weeks earlier, the Lancers went to North Valley and came home with a 76-34 bruising.
"I think just increasing the intensity and attention to detail," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said of the different between the two games. "The kids are understanding what we're doing. It's just 5-on-5, they're kids with a round ball and so are we. It was one heck of a turnaround."
Trailing 41-25 at halftime, the Lancers outscored the host Knights 29-20 over the final two quarters but were unable to capitalize on North Valley's free-throw woes in the waning minutes.
Ever Lamm led all scorers with 17 points for South Umpqua, while Kade Johnson had four 3-pointers as part of his 14 points. Zack Wilson added 10, and Nixon was pleased with the efforts of both Lamm and Jace Johnson on the glass.
South Umpqua (1-7) will face Douglas at noon Friday at North Valley High School.
SOUTH UMPQUA (54) — Ever Lamm 17, K. Johnson 14, Wilson 10, J. Johnson 6, Jaynes 5, Gosselin 2, Frye. Totals 17 12-14 54.
NORTH VALLEY (61) — Dylan Neufeld 14, Tanner Lauby 14, Kilborn 13, Comyford 7, Blaich 7, Zacha 3, Schnuerer 3, Geurin. Totals 26 4-9 61.
South Umpqua;13;12;20;9;—;54
North Valley;20;21;13;7;—;61
3-Point Goals — S.U. 8 (K. Johnson 4, Wilson 2, Lamm, J. Johnson 1), N.V. 5 (Kilborn 2, Zacha 1, Schnuerer 1, Lauby 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 16, N.V. 13. Fouled Out — Jaynes.
