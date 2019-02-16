COOS BAY — The Days Creek boys basketball team won the Skyline League tournament championship with a thrilling 45-43 victory over Riddle on Saturday night at Marshfield High School.
Caleb Kruzic took an inbounds pass around half-court and hit a 3-point field goal with 1.6 seconds left to give the Wolves (20-5 overall) the lead and win.
Nate Hopkins missed a 3-point shot from just inside half-court for the Irish (22-4) as time expired.
“It was a great win,” Days Creek coach James Ellis said. “It was back and forth, just like the first time we played them (a 44-43 D.C. win at Riddle). Caleb Kruzic hit a deep 3 off the dribble.”
Sophomore Zane DeGroot led Days Creek with 18 points — 15 coming in the second half — and Kruzic finished with 12. Blake Ellis had six points and five assists. The Wolves hit 11 3-pointers, four each by DeGroot and Kruzic.
“Zane (DeGroot) was a man tonight,” coach Ellis said. “He shot the ball well and had it going. He had eight points in the fourth quarter.”
Freshman Mario Gianotti scored 15 points for the Irish and Dylan McFadden had 14. Hopkins, Riddle’s leading scorer on the season, was held to 10 points.
James Ellis said the Wolves trailed by four points with about 1 1/2 minutes left in the contest, but a 3-pointer by Blake Ellis started the comeback.
Riddle will host North Lake on Tuesday in a 1A first-round playoff game. Days Creek will host a second-round game Friday against an opponent to be determined.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Zane DeGroot 18, Kruzic 12, Ellis 6, Whetzel 4, Muir 3, Martin 2. Totals 14 6-6 45.
RIDDLE (43) — Mario Gianotti 15, McFadden 14, Hopkins 10, McMichael 2, Myers 2, Co. Greer. Totals 19 4-9 43.
Days Creek 8 6 10 21 — 45
Riddle 4 11 16 12 — 43
3-Point Goals — D.C. 11 (DeGroot 4, Kruzic 4, Ellis 2, Muir), Rid. 1 (Gianotti). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, Rid. 10.
N. Douglas 45, Umpqua Valley 32
COOS BAY — North Douglas defeated Umpqua Valley Christian in the third-place game at the Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School.
“We finally got them,” N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said.
UVC (19-7 overall) defeated North Douglas (17-10) twice during the regular season.
“This is the best defensive game we’ve had since we played Riddle,” Vancil said “Our senior leaders really stepped up for us.”
Cal Parks led North Douglas with 24 points.
At halftime the Warriors led 23-22. North Douglas outscored UVC 12-3 in the fourth quarter.
“We tightened our defense at halftime,” Vancil said. “Our goal was to slow (Aaron) Buechley down.”
Buechley scored 15 points in the game, 12 of those coming in the first half. Spencer Adams added eight points.
N.D. plays at Mohawk on Tuesday in the 1A state playoffs.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Cal Parks 24, K. Frieze 7, Bond 6, Gerrard 4, T. Parks 2, Smith 2, A. Frieze. Totals 18 4-10 45.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (32) — Aaron Buechley 15, Adams 8, McLaughlin 3, Luther 2, Mesa 2, Mahoney 2, Miller, Sewall, E. Buechley, Gettys, Bendele, Pettibone, Butler, Andrecht. Totals 12 3-8 32.
N. Douglas 15 8 10 12 — 45
UVC 9 13 7 3 — 32
3-Point Goals – N.D. 3 (Bond 2, K. Frieze), UVC 5 (A. Buechley 2, Adams 2, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, UVC 14. Fouled Out – T. Parks.
