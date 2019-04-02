SUTHERLIN
Gill named second-team all-state
Sutherlin junior wing Mason Gill was selected to the Class 3A boys basketball all-state second team in voting by the state’s coaches.
Gill, the Far West League player of the year, led the Bulldogs (22-7) to the FWL title and sixth place in the state tournament.
De La Salle North Catholic junior George Sadi was selected the player of the year and James Broadhous II of De La Salle was coach of the year.
The first team consisted of Kadeem Nelson of De La Salle, Braeden Nowlin of Dayton, Stephen Parmenter of Pleasant Hill, Josh Baugher of Santiam Christian and Josh Wart of Amity.
Class 3A Boys Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — George Sadi, jr., De La Salle North Catholic.
Coach of the Year — James Broadhous II, De La Salle North Catholic.
First Team — Kadeem Nelson, sr., De La Salle North Catholic; Braeden Nowlin, sr., Dayton; Stephen Parmenter, sr., Pleasant Hill; Josh Baugher, soph., Santiam Christian; Josh Wart, soph., Amity.
Second Team — Connor Zralka, sr., Horizon Christian; Mason Gill, jr., Sutherlin; Lukas Findley, sr., Dayton; Logan Pruitt, sr., Pleasant Hill; Jaysen Howard, sr., Dayton.
Third Team — Cooper Blodgett, sr., Clatskanie; Tyler Parr, sr., Amity; Hayden Wakefield, sr., Salem Academy; Pedro Chavez, jr., Nyssa; Kyle Free, sr., Horizon Christian.
Honorable Mention — Andrew Earl, jr., Umatilla; Tayler Forsman, sr., Creswell; Trey Foster, jr., St. Mary’s; Omar Jaquez, sr., Nyssa; Jett Sheng, jr., Catlin Gabel; Max Smith, soph., Pleasant Hill.
ROSEBURG
Tom Page hits hole-in-one at country club
Tom Page of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round at Roseburg Country Club on Sunday.
Page aced the par-3, 170-yard No. 11 hole. He used a 5-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Dave Page.
