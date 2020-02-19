TRI CITY — The St. Mary's Crusaders hit their free throws in crunch time and earned the No. 1 seed in Far West League boys basketball on Wednesday night with a 57-49 win over the Sutherlin Bulldogs at South Umpqua High School.
The tiebreaker was played at a neutral site after the two teams shared the FWL regular season title with 8-2 records. They split their league series, with each club winning on the other's home court.
The victory earned St. Mary's (14-9 overall) a home game in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, which begin on Feb. 29. Sutherlin (18-6) is expected to play on the road.
Sutherlin was No. 7 and St. Mary's No. 12 in the OSAA power rankings entering the evening. The Bulldogs are No. 6 and Crusaders No. 10 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll.
The Crusaders converted 14 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter, with senior guard Josh Blanton going 6-for-6. Blanton led St. Mary's with 13 points, eight coming from the charity stripe.
"Just a great win and team effort," St. Mary's coach Richard Vasey said. "We had some kids step up. They defended Tre (Foster) well tonight, but the other guys just stepped up and I'm really proud of the team."
Foster, a 6-foot-6 all-league senior post, finished with 12 points but only scored four in the second half. He blocked four shots, the last one coming against Sutherlin's Mason Gill on a drive to the basket with 39 seconds left and the Crusaders nursing a 53-49 lead.
"Tre's been doing stuff like that all season," Vasey said. "He and Gill have gone at it all season, they're two tremendous players. I hope by going to the playoffs people will get to see Tre play. He's had a phenomenal season."
Will Kranenburg converted a pair of free throws to make it a six-point game with 19.7 seconds remaining to all but seal the deal for St. Mary's, which outscored Sutherlin by eight from the foul line.
The Crusaders also got 10 points apiece from James Forrester and Kranenburg.
"Just a lack of effort by us," said junior post Josh Davis, who was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 13 points and finished in double-digits in rebounds. "Mentally we just didn't get it ... mentally we didn't prepare for the last 4 1/2 minutes and down the stretch that killed us."
The two clubs were deadlocked at halftime, 27-27. Sutherlin opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run to take its biggest lead of the contest at 35-29 with 4:43 left. Collin Bodine scored off the fast break, was fouled and completed the conventional three-point play.
But the Crusaders responded with a 10-3 run and held a one-point advantage at 39-38 heading into the final eight minutes.
Gill finished with 12 points, Bodine scored 10 and Brandon Carr added six for Sutherlin before fouling out.
Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett felt his team made too many turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs feel they can win a playoff game on the road with a state tournament berth on the line. After all, they've performed better away from the Dog Pound this season.
"Honestly, we play better on the road," Davis said.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Josh Davis 13, Horn 4, Carr 6, Gill 12, Bodine 10, Stinnett 4, Merrifield. Totals 18 12-17 49.
ST. MARY'S (57) — Josh Banton 13, Kaeo-Wailehua 5, Forrester 10, Kranenburg 10, Bennion 3, Hadley 2, Snyder, Foster 12, Aldrich 2. Totals 16 20-29 57.
Sutherlin;10;17;11;11;—;49
St. Mary's;14;13;12;18;—;57
3-Point Goals — Suth. 1 (Stinnett), S.M. 5 (Forrester 2, Banton 1, Kaeo-Wailehua 1, Bennion 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 20, S.M. 14. Fouled Out — Carr. Technical Foul — Sutherlin coach Stinnett.
