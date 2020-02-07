MEDFORD — St. Mary's kept its share of first place in the Far West League boys basketball race with a 72-49 win over Douglas on Friday night.
Tre Foster scored 14 points for the Crusaders (11-9, 6-2 FWL), who wrapped up the victory by outscoring the Trojans 19-9 in the third quarter.
Gavyn Jones had a double-double for Douglas (6-15, 2-6) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Andy Schofield contributed a season-high 14 points and Brandon Willard added 11 points and 10 boards for a double-double.
"That's the third time we've played them this season and that's the best they've played," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "I didn't feel like we played that badly, but they were at the top of their game."
Douglas will head back to Medford Tuesday, facing Cascade Christian.
DOUGLAS (49) — Gavyn Jones 19, Schofield 14, Willard 11, LaRocque 5, McWhorter, Anderson, Hoque, Willis, Kerr, McManus, Cathey. Totals 18 7-14 49.
ST. MARY'S (72) — Tre Foster 14, Kranenburg 12, Bouton 9, Sternenberg 8, Hadley 7, Forrester 6, Sacks 6, Bennion 6, Heycke 3, Snyder 1, Kaeo-Wailehua, Guyer, Covington, Aldridge. Totals 28 7-10 72.
Douglas;10;15;9;15;—;49
St. Mary's;18;19;19;16;—;72
3-Point Goals — Dou. 6 (Jones 3, Willard 1, LaRocque 1, Schofield 1), S.M. 9 (Foster 2, Bennion 2, Sacks 2, Bouton 1, Heycke 1, Hadley 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 9, S.M. 17.
JV Score — St. Mary's def. Douglas.
