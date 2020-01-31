LEBANON — Senior point guard Noah Strempel scored a career-high 24 points, including 10 in the pivotal fourth quarter, and senior wing Caleb Chastain also hit a career high with 13 points as Oakland pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-45 Central Valley Conference boys basketball victory Friday night at East Linn Christian.
Strempel also had nine rebounds and four assists for the seventh-ranked Oakers (16-3, 8-0 CVC), who won their 13th consecutive game.
Colton Brownson had 11 points and Triston Mask 10 also for Oakland, while Zach Cummings grabbed eight rebounds.
Oakland will host Umpqua Valley Christian in a nonleague game Tuesday, then travel to Monroe for a CVC contest Thursday.
OAKLAND (60) — Noah Strempel 24, Chastain 13, Brownson 11, Mask 10, Brooksby 2, Cummings, Miller, Picknell, Allen. Totals 22 9-14 60.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (45) — Trey Weller 13, C. King 10, Slayden 7, D. King 5, Menguita 5, Davis 3, Walusiak 1, Sewell 1, Nichol, Schermerhorn. Totals 16 9-15 45.
Oakland;21;7;13;19;—;60
East Linn;5;16;15;9;—;45
3-Point Goals — Oak. 7 (Chastain 3, Strempel 2, Mask 2), ELC 4 (Davis, Menguita, D. King, C. King). Total Fouls — Oak. 15, ELC 14. Fouled Out — Weller.
JV Score — Oakland 44, ELC 28.
