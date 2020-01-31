DRAIN — Tanner Parks scored 12 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter, and freshmen Keagan Mast and Logan Gant each scored their eight points in the first half as North Douglas opened a 20-point halftime lead and cruised to a 51-29 Skyline League North Division boys basketball game against Yoncalla Friday night.
Jake Gerrard added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (13-6, 8-1 North), who got a game-high 13 boards from freshman Ray Gerrard and eight more rebounds from Tanner Parks.
Bryan Allen had 10 points to lead Yoncalla (10-12, 4-7).
North Douglas visits Elkton Saturday, while Yoncalla will host Camas Valley next Friday.
YONCALLA (29) — Bryan Allen 10, Grichar 7, Aguilar 6, Graham 4, E. Allen 2, Forthman, McMullin, Davis, Evans. Totals 10 4-11 29.
NORTH DOUGLAS (51) — Tanner Parks 13, Gant 8, Mast 8, J. Gerrard 8, Frieze 6, Anderson 4, R. Gerrard 2, Rabuck 2, Black, Duncan, Olds. Totals 20 7-10 51.
Yoncalla;8;7;5;9;—;29
N. Douglas;25;10;12;4;—;51
3-Point Goals — Yon. 5 (B. Allen 2, Aguilar 2, Grichar 1), N.D. 4 (Mast 2, Gant 2). Total Fouls — Yon. 11, N.D. 12. Technical Foul — Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.