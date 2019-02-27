Seventh-seeded Days Creek defeated No. 2 Damascus Christian, 60-47, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament in Baker City on Wednesday.
The Wolves (22-5 overall) were down 23-22 at halftime, but came out with strong offense and tough defense in the second half to come out on top. Days Creek outscored the Eagles 24-15 in the third quarter and continued to extend its lead in the final quarter.
Blake Ellis led Days Creek with 17 points. The senior point guard made two 3-point field goals to spark a 12-3 run at the start of the third quarter.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot scored 12 points and had a 3-pointer and a jump shot to spark the Days Creek offense in the fourth quarter. Caleb Kruzic added 11 points and six rebounds.
"It's always great to win the first game (of the tournament)," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "I felt going in it was a dead-even matchup. It was a 13-point game, but a lot closer than that. I thought our defense on their perimeter shooters was the key, and we hit some shots."
Rocco Muir came up big for the Wolves in the first half, scoring 12 of the team’s 22 points with four 3-pointers. Muir did not score in the second half.
"Rocco always gets lost, because people are keying on our other shooters," James Ellis said. "Every shot he took was a good shot. Blake (Ellis) got going in the third quarter and gave us a boost. Zane (DeGroot) is pretty versatile, he can play inside or outside. And Caleb (Kruzic) does what Caleb does — he hit some shots and shut down (Johnny) Shields."
Days Creek’s win was the fourth upset of the 1A quarterfinals, where every lower seed earned a win.
Jacob Zakharyuk led the Eagles (25-3) with 14 points and Jason Budey added 10. Nate Bogdan had eight rebounds for Damascus Christian.
Days Creek will play No. 6 Trinity Lutheran (23-5) in the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Trinity Lutheran defeated No. 3 Triad, 52-41, in the quarterfinals.
"Trinity Lutheran is very talented. They've got one of the best players in the state in (Matt) Eidler and have a big, strong post (Abe Clift)," James Ellis said. "They can score. We've got our hands full, our defense will have to be above average."
No. 8 Prairie City and No. 5 Nixyaawii will play in the other semifinal game at noon Friday.
Damascus Christian will play at 10:45 a.m. Thursday against Triad in the consolation bracket.
DAYS CREEK (60) — Blake Ellis 6-10 2-2 17, Kruzic 4-7 2-3 11, Muir 4-8 0-0 12, DeGroot 5-10 1-1 12, Martin 1-3 1-2 4, Whetzel 1-5 1-4 4. Totals 21-43 7-12 60.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (47) — Jacob Zakharyuk 5-13 2-4 14, Powers 1-3 2-2 4, Titchenal 3-8 0-0 7, Shields 4-15 0-1 9, Budey 4-11 2-3 10, Bogdan 1-4 1-2 3, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 7-12 47.
Days Creek 12 10 24 14 — 60
Damascus 9 14 15 9 — 47
3-Point Goals — DaCr 11-25 (Ellis 3-7, Kruzic 1-4, Muir 4-7, DeGroot 1-2, Martin 1-2, Whetzel 1-3), Dam. 4-16 (Titchenal 1-4, Zakharyuk 2-7, Shields 1-3). Rebounds — DaCr 27 (Kruzic 6), Dam. 34 (Bogdan 8). Assists — DaCr 7 (Ellis, Kruzic 2), Dam. 3 (Shields 3). Turnovers — DaCr 8, Dam. 9. Total Fouls — DaCr 11, Dam. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.