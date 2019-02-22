SUTHERLIN — It wasn’t the best of starts for the Sutherlin boys basketball team in its Class 3A playoff game with Umatilla on Friday night.
But the eighth-seeded Bulldogs got an offensive spark from Payton Hope in the third quarter and converted 21 free throws in the fourth to eliminate the No. 9 Vikings, 59-39, at the Dog Pound.
The victory sent Sutherlin (21-5), the Far West League champion, to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 when it was in 4A. The Bulldogs will meet No. 1 De La Salle North Catholic (22-4) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
De La Salle, which won the Lewis & Clark League, routed No. 16 Brookings 76-31 Friday.
Hope, a 6-foot-4 senior wing, hit four 3-pointers in the third period against Umatilla’s zone and finished with a career-high 21 points. He scored 19 in the second half.
“I can’t even talk right now, I’m so excited,” Hope said during the postgame celebration. “I’ve just got a smile on my face. I just want do get there (to the coast) and get playing. I don’t want the season to end.”
Junior guard Brandon Carr added 13 points for the Bulldogs, all of them coming at the free-throw line. Carr finished 13 of 16 at the charity stripe, including 12 of 14 in the final quarter. He also grabbed seven rebounds and made four assists.
“We worked really hard,” Carr said. “After being short (of the state tournament) the last two years we really had to put our mind to it. Getting that home game was important for us.”
Sutherlin lost the first quarter 12-9, but outscored the Vikings (19-8) 50-27 the rest of the way.
“It’s really about the kids. My feelings just channel through to them,” Sutherlin coach Willis New said. “For Mason (Gill) and Brandon (Carr), who are three-year starters, and J.R. (Bailey) and Payton (Hope) coming in as seniors, it’s one of those things where you bypass yourself and enjoy watching them soak it up. I hope they’re doing that.
“I think we were a little tight at the start. We finally started to get movement and knocked down a couple of perimeter shots and that opened it up a little bit. As the game went on, we adjusted to what they were doing — maybe better than they adjusted to what we were doing.”
Gill chipped in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs got some good minutes off the bench from sophomore Kolbi Stinnett (eight points) and Issac Horn (four points).
Umatilla, which committed 24 fouls and had three players foul out, sent the Bulldogs to the foul line 26 times in the last quarter.
“I thought the kids stepped up and shot free throws really well,” New said. “We struggled with that during the season.”
Hope gave Sutherlin an eight-point lead at 32-24 with the last of his four treys with 18.8 seconds left in the third quarter. The Vikings cut the deficit to four at the start of the fourth, but back-to-back baskets by Gill and two free throws by Carr kept the Bulldogs in control.
“We didn’t move the ball or attack hard enough (in the first quarter),” Hope said. “Coach kept telling us to attack the bigs, kick it out and find the shooters. The second half we found out what to do and just got the job done.”
“I just think it was the adrenaline,” Carr said of Sutherlin’s slow start. “We weren’t playing like ourselves, forcing things. We had to settle down and play our own game.
“Payton worked really hard at practice (with his shooting). He shot the lights out tonight.”
Even with some shooting struggles at times, the Bulldogs turned in another solid defensive effort, holding Umatilla 16 points below its season average. Sutherlin entered the contest as the top defensive team (38.4) in Class 3A.
“Defense is always what we rely on,” Carr said. “You might not have a good shooting night, but can always play tough defense.”
Uriel Garcia led the Vikings with 15 points and Andrew Earl had 12.
“Sutherlin played tough. They made us adjust and free throws took care of the rest,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “We went about 15 possessions in a row with a foul. You can’t give a team 26 free throws in the fourth quarter and feel good about it.”
UMATILLA (39) — Uriel Garcia 15, Castro, Earl 12, Campos, Holford 6, Cook, Hartung 2, De Loera, Durfey 4. Totals 15 7-14 39.
SUTHERLIN (59) — Payton Hope 21, Horn 4, Carr 13, Gill 10, Merrifield, Davis, Stinnett 8, Bodine 3, Bailey. Totals 15 23-31 59.
Umatilla 12 7 7 13 — 39
Sutherlin 9 11 12 27 — 59
3-Point Goals — Uma. 2 (Garcia, Holford), Suth. 6 (Hope 4, Stinnett 1, Bodine 1). Total Fouls — Uma. 24, Suth. 11. Fouled Out — Durfey, Garcia, Holford.
