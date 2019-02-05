TRI CITY — The Sutherlin boys basketball team downed South Umpqua 76-56 in a Far West League game on Tuesday, remaining undefeated in league play.
The Bulldogs (19-4, 8-0 FWL) have clinched the league title with two games remaining.
Sutherlin had three players suspended for a violation of team rules. Mason Gill, Brandon Carr, and Jake Merrifield all missed the game due to the suspension. They will miss two more contests, due to the two-week suspension.
"With three starters gone, we had several kids start for us who don't play all the time. J.R. (Bailey) being the senior, a big target, we tried to go to him as much as we could," Sutherlin coach Willis New said. "Our guys were able to finish inside tonight. J.R. and Payton Hope showed a lot of leadership tonight with the younger guys around."
Bailey led the Bulldogs with a career-high 32 points.
Hope had four points and nine assists. Collin Bodine had a career-high 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Josh Davis had 11 points for Sutherlin.
Matt Lee led South Umpqua (2-20, 1-8) with 21 points.
Sutherlin hosts Douglas on Friday, while South Umpqua travels to Brookings.
SUTHERLIN (76) — J.R. Bailey 32, Bodine 20, Davis 11, Horn 8, Hope 4, Stinnett 1, Smalley, Pacini, Cervantes, Murphy, Wattman. Totals 31 10-16 76.
SOUTH UMPQUA (56) — Matt Lee 21, Lamm 10, Wilson 9, Thatcher 8, Johnson 4, Roberts 4, Martinez, Chang, Countino, Jaynes. Totals 21 4-5 56.
Sutherlin;19;18;21;18;—;76
S. Umpqua;15;17;16;8;—;56
3-Point Goals — Sut. 4 (Bodine), S.U. 10 (Lee 7, Lamm 2, Wilson 1). Total Fouls — Sut. 7, S.U. 16.
