WILLAMINA — An outstanding defensive effort helped Sutherlin open a huge lead as the Bulldogs rolled the Grant Union Prospectors 69-36 in the title game of the Willamina Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday night.
The Bulldogs, ranked seventh in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll, raced to a 32-6 halftime edge and were never really challenged.
"We jumped on them really well in the first half," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "Our defense was communicating well, guys were flying around, and we were playing much harder than the night before."
Mason Gill had a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), and Brandon Carr tossed in 12. Josh Davis and Collin Bodine had nine points each also for Sutherlin, which Stinnett said seemed to benefit from the overnight weekend trip.
"Things just started to click on both ends of the floor. That's something you hope for from a tournament like this," Stinnett said. "The kids gets some bonding time, and things start to come together."
The Bulldogs will take on Lost River in Coquille next Saturday afternoon.
SUTHERLIN (69) — Mason Gill 26, Carr 12, Davis 9, Bodine 9, Horn 6, Wattman 2, Pacini 2, Guerrero 2, Stinnett 1, Smalley, Merrifield. Totals 26 15-22 69.
GRANT UNION (36) — Tristan Morris 15, Stokes 6, Fell 5, Gerry 5, M. Morris 2, Glimpse 2, Robertson 1, Hall, Hunt, Neault. Totals 12 10-21 36.
Sutherlin;15;17;11;26;—;69
Grant Union;2;4;20;12;—;36
3-Point Goals — Suth. 2 (Gill, Bodine), G.U. 2 (Stokes). Total Fouls — Suth. 17. G.U. 16.
