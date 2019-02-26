The Sutherlin boys basketball team is among the final eight Class 3A teams still playing, but faces the defending champion in its state tournament opener on Thursday afternoon.
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (21-5) square off against No. 1 De La Salle North Catholic (22-4) at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
Sutherlin won the Far West League title, while the Knights of Portland went unbeaten in the Lewis & Clark League.
"They're more than solid," Sutherlin coach Willis New said of De La Salle, which is riding a 14-game winning streak. "They've been No. 1 for quite a while, and for good reason. They're not as big as last year, but are very athletic and quick. They're very up-tempo and will press us from the start."
The Bulldogs — making their first state tournament appearance since 2013 when they were in 4A — advanced with a 59-39 playoff win over Umatilla last Friday at home. De La Salle routed Brookings, 76-31.
The Knights, who defeated Dayton 68-55 in last year's state final, are the top scoring team in 3A, averaging 68.8 points a game. Sutherlin ranks No. 1 in defense, allowing 38.5 points.
"I don't think our kids will be intimidated," New said. "They want to create turnovers before half-court. If you can control their pressure you can execute against them. If we get a decent start and don't spot them 12-15 points I think we'll be OK."
De La Salle has three players back who started in the 2018 state championship game: 5-foot-10 senior guard Anthony Mosley, 5-8 senior guard Theo Aclan and 6-3 senior forward Kadeem Nelson. John Pennick, a 6-7 senior center, is the tallest player on the roster.
Nelson scored 19 points in the title contest and was selected second-team all-tournament.
Sutherlin played De La Salle in the Bill Spelgatti Invitational last year in its second game, losing 54-46.
The Bulldogs are expected to start seniors Payton Hope (6 points) and J.R. Bailey (8 points, 7 rebounds), juniors Mason Gill (16 points, 9 rebounds) and Brandon Carr (10 points, 4 assists) and sophomore Collin Bodine.
Hope scored a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, against Umatilla.
Gill was selected the FWL's player of the year and Bailey made the first team in the all-league voting. Hope and Carr were second-team picks and Bodine received honorable mention. Carr made the All-Defensive team.
Sophomore Kolbi Stinnett and juniors Issac Horn and Jake Merrifield are the top reserves for the Bulldogs.
"This will be a brand new experience for these kids," said New, who guided the Bulldogs to the 4A state title in 1997 during his first stint as head coach. "They've been in the playoffs the last two years, so they have an understanding of the focus and intensity you need to have. I think they're excited and looking forward to it."
The weather and power outages kept school closed at Sutherlin since Monday, limiting practice time.
In other quarterfinals Thursday, No. 5 Nyssa (18-5) meets No. 4 Pleasant Hill (21-5) at 3:15 p.m., No. 6 Clatskanie (15-7) takes on No. 3 Dayton (22-5) at 6:30 and No. 10 Amity (17-8) plays No. 2 Santiam Christian (23-3) at 8:15.
The Sutherlin-De La Salle winner will face the Nyssa-Pleasant Hill winner in the semifinals at noon Friday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. The losers play at 8 a.m. in an elimination game.
