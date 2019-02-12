MEDFORD — The Sutherlin boys basketball team received its first Far West League loss in the regular season finale Tuesday night, dropping a 47-40 decision to St. Mary's.
Payton Hope led the Bulldogs (20-5, 9-1 FWL) with 16 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Sophomore Kolbi Stinnett added 11 points before fouling out.
Gavin Rajapogal scored 14 points for the Crusaders (12-12, 6-4), who outscored Sutherlin 16-5 in the final eight minutes.
"We were short-handed (roster-wise) and I just think we wore out in the fourth quarter," Sutherlin coach Willis New said. "St. Mary's is pretty athletic."
The Bulldogs, who clinched the FWL title last week, will be in the Class 3A state playoffs starting on Feb. 22.
SUTHERLIN (40) — Payton Hope 16, Stinnett 11, Bailey 7, Horn 2, Bodine 2, Davis 2, Smalley, Cervantes. Totals 16 9-18 47.
ST. MARY'S (47) — Gavin Rajapogal 14, Hristov 9, Foster 9, Okeyia 6, Kaeo-Wailehua 4, Sternenberg 2, Reynolds 1, Snyder, Young. Totals 16 9-18 47.
Sutherlin;14;15;6;5;—;40
St. Mary's;14;8;9;16;—;47
3-Point Goals — Suth. 8 (Hope 5, Stinnett 3), S.M. 6 (Rajapogal 4, Hristov 1, Wailehua 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 15, S.M. 10. Fouled Out — Stinnett.
