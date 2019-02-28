NORTH BEND — Too many turnovers spelled doom for Sutherlin Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs dropped a 58-45 decision to top-seeded De La Salle North Catholic of Portland in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 3A boys basketball tournament at North Bend High School.
Eighth-seeded Sutherllin (21-6) led 4-1 before the Knights, the defending champions, went on an 11-0 run to lead 12-4 after one quarter. The Bulldogs wouldn't get any closer the rest of the way.
But Sutherlin hung around, and at the end of the third period it was still just a nine-point De La Salle lead.
Senior post J.R. Bailey, who finished with 15 points for Sutherlin, hit a short jumper in the paint to close the gap to eight late in the period and it looked like the Bulldogs had some momentum. But Bailey was whistled for a technical foul, and that was followed by a technical on teammate Payton Hope.
Kadeem Nelson hit three of four free throws and the Knights (23-4) scored on their possession, hiking their lead back up to 13.
Bulldogs coach Willis New said he was puzzled at the technical.
“The official said he yelled ‘let’s go’ and said it was taunting and then whistled Payton for clapping his hands together,” New said.
Hope, who had four 3-pointers and 21 points against Umatilla in a playoff game last week, fouled out with no points. He grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sutherlin had 26 turnovers against De La Salle's pressure defense and shot just 36 percent (16-for-45) from the field. The Bulldogs missed 11 free throws.
Junior Mason Gill had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double for the Bulldogs. George Sadi led the Knights with 27 points — 18 coming in the first half — and Nelson added 17.
“It was just like walking into a hurricane,” New said. “I thought we did a good enough job to keep us in it, but we couldn’t drop a shot. But they’re just everywhere, they’re a very good team.”
“It was fast pace, they wanted to control it a lot,” Bailey said. “But I really didn’t feel out of place ... I didn’t think the team did either. If our shots would've fallen it would've been better.”
Sutherlin drops into the consolation bracket early Friday morning at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, facing No. 5 Nyssa at 8 a.m.
De La Salle North Catholic moves to the semifinals against No. 4 Pleasant Hill at noon.
SUTHERLIN (45) — Mason Gill 7-19 1-5 15, J.R. Bailey 4-7 7-12 15, Carr 2-8 1-3 5, Bodine 1-4 2-2 5, Stinnett 1-1 0-0 3, Horn 1-1 0-0 2, Hope 0-5 0-0 0, Merrifield 0-0 0-0 0, Smalley 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Pacini 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 11-22 45.
DE LA SALLE NORTH CATHOLIC (58) — George Sadi 10-20 6-7 27, Nelson 5-9 7-12 17, Aclan 1-3 4-6 6, Jo. Pennick 1-3 1-1 3, Mosley 1-5 0-4 2, Bird 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Ja. Pennick 0-3 0-0 0, Wotcha 0-1 0-0 0, Mathies 0-0 0-0 0, Barber-Strong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 21-37 58.
Sutherlin;4;9;17;15;—;45
De La Salle;12;10;17;19;—;58
3-Point Goals — Suth. 2-15 (Bodine 1-2, Stinnett 1-1, Carr 0-5, Hope 0-4, Gill 0-3), De La Salle 1-9 (Sadi 1-4, Nelson 0-2, Ja. Pennick 0-2, Wotcha 0-1). Total Fouls — Suth. 23, De La Salle 18. Fouled Out — Hope, Carr. Technical Fouls — Bailey, Hope. Rebounds — Suth. 44 (Gill 11), De La Salle 28 (Nelson, Aclan 5). Assists — Suth. 6 (Carr, Gill 2), De La Salle 9 (Aclan 4). Turnovers — Suth. 26, De La Salle 11.
