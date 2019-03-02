COOS BAY — For three quarters, the Sutherlin Bulldogs were right where they wanted to be.
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs held a 35-34 lead over No. 2 Santiam Christian (25-4) going into the fourth period of their Class 3A boys basketball tournament consolation championship game on Saturday morning at Marshfield High School. They'd come back from a six-point deficit at halftime, and seemed to have the momentum.
Sutherlin (22-7) took a 36-34 lead with 7:42 to play, but was outscored 17-3 in the next 4:34 and eventually lost 60-45, finishing sixth in the tournament.
Ben Galceron, a 5-9 junior guard, exploded for 10 points in the last period and the Eagles outscored Sutherlin 26-10 in the quarter to take home the fourth-place trophy.
Galceron finished with 22 points to lead all scorers, including three 3-pointers. He was 7-for-9 from the free-throw line and also grabbed six rebounds.
Senior J.R. Bailey led Sutherlin with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Mason Gill, the Far West League player of the year, also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Payton Hope, the other senior on the team, had 11 points with three 3-pointers and three rebounds.
Brandon Carr missed all 10 of his field-goal attempts, but made six assists.
Gill said the Eagles got hot and everything went their way in the fourth period.
"They just went on a run and knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and it was just hard to get back into it after that," Gill said. "I thought we had them until the fourth quarter."
For Hope, it was a tough way to close out his high school career. He thought the Bulldogs had the momentum and were playing well.
"I thought we had them, but those things happen. You just got to be proud of it and we placed, and it's a good way to go out," Hope said.
Bulldogs coach Willis New said the two seniors, Bailey and Hope, are going to be tough to replace.
"J.R. really went to work and this year just blossomed, and Payton came in and grew from the start of the season and he just become a true competitor. He's gotten better and more aggressive and I couldn't be prouder," New said.
New also cited junior guard Brandon Carr for his handling of the pressure defenses that he faced in the tournament with very few turnovers.
"I kept telling him, I need your leadership and he just kept bringing it," New said.
The Bulldogs outrebounded Santiam Christian, 33-30. In fact, they led the tournament in rebounding, but shot just 30 percent from the field and hit only 14 of 27 foul shots. The Eagles shot 46 percent and converted 16 of 20 attempts from the charity stripe.
Sutherlin finished the tournament 1-2, losing to No. 1 De La Salle North Catholic in the opener and defeating No. 5 Nyssa in the consolation semifinals on Friday.
SUTHERLIN (45) — J.R. Bailey 5-11 7-12 17, Gill 5-11 3-8 13, Hope 4-11 0-0 11, Carr 0-10 3-5 3, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Bodine 0-1 0-0 0, Horn 0-0 0-0 0, Merrifield 0-1 0-0 0, Stinnett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 14-27 45.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN (60) — Ben Galceran 6-12 7-9 22, Baugher 4-14 8-9 16, Otis 3-6 0-0 7, Gilbert 3-4 0-0 6, Williamson 2-4 1-2 5, Villers 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, MaQatish 0-0 0-0 0, Vela 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 16-20 60.
Sutherlin;9;11;15;10;—;45
S. Christian;9;17;8;26;—;60
3-Point Goals — Suth. 3-14 (Hope 3-8, Carr 0-5, Stinnett 0-1), S.C. 4-14 (Galceran 3-9, Otis 1-2, Baugher 0-3). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, S.C. 19. Rebounds — Suth. 33 (Gill 11), S.C. 30 (Baugher, Galceran 6). Assists — Suth. 9 (Carr 6), S.C. 10 (Baugher 9). Turnovers — Suth. 9, S.C. 10.
