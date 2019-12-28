COQUILLE — Mason Gill and Collin Bodine were the only two scorers in double figures, hitting 13 and 10 points each as the Sutherlin boys pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 41-34 win over Lost River Saturday afternoon at Coquille High School.
The Raiders took a 27-26 lead in the final period, but Sutherlin shot 11-for-15 from the free-throw line to put the game away.
The Bulldogs (7-1) will take on 2A Monroe Thursday in the opening round of the three-day Crusader Classic in Salem. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Blanchet Catholic School.
SUTHERLIN (41) — Mason Gill 13, Bodine 10, Horn 6, Davis 5, Stinnett 3, Carr 2, Merrifield 2, Wattman. Totals 11 17-23 41.
LOST RIVER (34) — Carston Hartman 9, McAuliffe 7, Pena 6, Ramos 4, Lyman 4, Nicolet 3, Murillo 1, Perez, Moore, Salazar, Dalton. Totals 10 13-19 34.
Sutherlin;11;11;4;15;—;41
Lost River;10;12;5;7;—;34
3-Point Goals — Suth. 2 (Gill), L.R. 1 (Pena). Total Fouls — Suth. 17, L.R. 19. Fouled Out — Ramos.
