WINSTON — Josh Davis scored a career-high 18 points and Sutherlin earned a share of the Far West League boys basketball title on Friday with a 65-38 victory over Douglas.
Collin Bodine had 11 points, Mason Gill 10 and Trevin Wattman seven for the Bulldogs (18-5, 8-2 FWL), who led 30-15 at halftime.
Andy Schofield scored 11 points for the Trojans (6-17, 2-8), who ended their season. Gavyn Jones contributed nine points and Erich Hoque six.
Sutherlin will meet St. Mary's in a first-place tiebreaker at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Umpqua High School in Tri City.
Douglas loses three seniors — Hoque, Schofield and Luke Fowler.
SUTHERLIN (65) — Josh Davis 18, Bodine 11, Gill 10, Wattman 7, Carr 6, Merrifield 4, Stinnett 4, Smalley 3, Pacini 2, Horn, Cervantes, Guerrero. Totals 21 20-27 65.
DOUGLAS (38) — Andy Schofield 11, Jones 9, Hoque 6, LaRocque 5, Anderson 2, Willard 2, Fowler 2, McManus 1. Totals 14 6-9 38.
Sutherlin;14;16;15;20;—;65
Douglas;9;6;9;14;—;38
3-Point Goals — Suth. 3 (Smalley, Wattman, Bodine), Dou. 4 (Hoque 2, LaRocque 1, Schofield 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, Dou. 17.
JV Score — Sutherlin 46, Douglas 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.