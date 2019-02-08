SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs continued their dominance in Far West League boys basketball on Friday night.
Sutherlin never gave Douglas a chance from the start, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and leading by 28 at halftime. The Bulldogs went on to post a 74-35 victory at the Dog Pound.
Even without their top two scorers and a rotation player who were suspended for the rest of the regular season for violating team rules, the Far West champions had no trouble improving to 20-4 on the season and 9-0 in league.
“At the beginning of the season I thought they’d clearly be the league favorite,” Douglas coach Josh Heacock said. “This just showed their depth tonight. They’ve got some guys who are down in the rotation and they just came out and took it to us.”
Issac Horn and Payton Hope both turned in double-doubles for the Bulldogs, who led by as many as 43.
Horn, a 6-foot-3 junior, finished with a career-high 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Hope, a 6-4 senior, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
J.R. Bailey, a 6-7 senior, scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Sophomore Kolbi Stinnett chipped in eight points with two 3-pointers and made six assists. Sophomore Collin Bodine contributed eight points, including a pair of 3s.
All 10 Bulldogs who played in the contest scored. Bailey and Horn sat out the final quarter as coach Willis New was able to get his younger players plenty of minutes.
New and his players declined comment following the game.
The Bulldogs were efficient offensively in the opening 16 minutes, with all five starters contributing points in the first quarter. Bailey had nine points, Stinnett eight and Hope five in the period.
Bailey — coming off a career-high 32-point performance in Tuesday’s 76-56 win over South Umpqua — hit a 5-foot shot in the last second to put Sutherlin ahead 45-17 at the break.
A basket by sophomore Dylan Smalley gave the Bulldogs a 72-29 advantage with 4:44 left in the contest.
Braeden Edwards scored nine points and Alonzo Silvaz added eight for the Trojans (4-17, 1-9), who ended their season with nine straight losses. Bradley Chapman had seven points for Douglas.
The Trojans lose three seniors to graduation: Chapman, Silvaz and Austin West.
“We’re disappointed, but I’m really proud of our guys,” Heacock said. “They never gave up, never turned on each other. The thing I appreciated the most was they came to practice every day and worked hard. We didn’t see the improvements we wanted to, but had a great group of guys.
“Austin (West), Alonzo (Silvaz) and Bradley (Chapman) are great young men. They definitely set the tone for us every single day and kept us on track. They’re three of the hardest working guys I’ve been around.”
Heacock said he’ll be stepping down as the Trojans’ head coach.
Sutherlin concludes league play Tuesday in Medford against St. Mary’s.
DOUGLAS (35) — Braeden Edwards 9, Chapman 7, Ledbetter 2, Hoque 4, Silvaz 8, Jones, West, Fowler, Schofield 5. Totals 12 9-11 35.
SUTHERLIN (74) — Issac Horn 15, Payton Hope 15, J.R. Bailey 15, Davis 4, Stinnett 8, Bodine 8, Smalley 2, Wattman 3, Cervantes 2, Murphy 2. Totals 33 2-11 74.
Douglas 6 11 9 9 — 35
Sutherlin 28 17 16 13 — 74
3-Point Goals — Dou. 2 (Edwards, Schofield), Suth. 6 (Bodine 2, Stinnett 2, Hope 1, Wattman 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 12, Suth. 11.
JV Score — Sutherlin 64, Douglas 9
