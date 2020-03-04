Senior Mason Gill and junior Collin Bodine of Sutherlin were selected to the Far West League boys basketball all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Gill — who was voted the Sky-Em League's top player as a sophomore and received the FWL's top honor as a junior — and Bodine helped the Bulldogs (18-7 overall) to a share of the league title this season. Sutherlin's Craig Stinnett shared the Coach of the Year award with Richard Vasey of St. Mary's.
Making the second team were junior Josh Davis of Sutherlin, junior Gavyn Jones of Douglas and sophomore Kade Johnson of South Umpqua.
Senior post Tre Foster of St. Mary's was selected the Player of the Year. Among the players making the All-Defensive team were sophomore Brendan Gosselin of S.U., senior Erich Hoque of Douglas and senior Issac Horn of Sutherlin.
Far West League
Boys Basketball All-Stars
Player of the Year — Tre Foster, sr., St. Mary's.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Craig Stinnett, Sutherlin; Richard Vasey, St. Mary's.
First Team — Mason Gill, sr., Sutherlin; Tre Foster, sr., St. Mary's; Donminic Lewis, jr., Cascade Christian; Josh Banton, sr., St. Mary's; Kiegan Schaan, sr., Cascade Christian; Collin Bodine, jr., Sutherlin.
Second Team — Gavyn Jones, jr., Douglas; Layne Collom, sr., Cascade Christian; Will Kranenburg, jr., St. Mary's; Josh Davis, jr., Sutherlin; Kade Johnson, soph., South Umpqua.
Honorable Mention — Brandon Carr, sr., Sutherlin; James Forrester, jr., St. Mary's; Jace Johnson, fr., South Umpqua; Cody Reece, soph., Cascade Christian; Nathan Sternenberg, jr., St. Mary's; Kolbi Stinnett, jr., Sutherlin; Brandon Willard, jr., Douglas.
All-Defensive Team — Tre Foster, sr., St. Mary's; Brendan Gosselin, soph., South Umpqua; Erich Hoque, sr., Douglas; Isaac Horn, sr., Sutherlin; Cody Reece, soph., Cascade Christian.
