COOS BAY — Mason Gill had a double-double and the Sutherlin boys basketball team remained alive in the OSAA Class 3A tournament Friday morning with a 34-30 win over Nyssa in an elimination game at Marshfield High School.
Gill finished with a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (22-6), who will play No. 2 Santiam Christian (23-4) for fourth place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Brandon Carr contributed six points and four assists, while Payton Hope chipped in five points and seven rebounds for Sutherlin.
Sutherlin trailed 15-10 at halftime, but outscored Nyssa 14-7 in the third period. Sutherlin took a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter before holding off Nyssa.
"We made a couple of adjustments with our zone offense, got a little bit more aggressive, found open people and were very unselfish (in the second half)," Sutherlin coach Willis New said. "Brandon (Carr) had a great second half, he took care of the ball, was very aggressive and kept his cool. Payton (Hope) was hustling all over the court, scrambling after loose balls."
Omar Jaquez scored 13 points for No. 5 Nyssa (18-10).
SUTHERLIN (34) — Mason Gill 8-15 0-1 16, Bailey 2-4 1-2 5, Hope 2-6 0-0 5, Carr 3-6 0-0 6, Bodine 1-5 0-0 2, Horn 0-2 0-0 0, Merrifield 0-0 0-0 0, Stinnett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-39 1-3 34.
NYSSA (30) — Omar Jaquez 5-12 1-2 13, Chavez 2-12 1-2 6, Ortiz 1-3 2-2 4, Jensen 1-12 0-2 3, Barba 1-4 0-0 2, Trujillo 1-4 0-0 2, Gomeza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-48 4-8 30.
Sutherlin;5;5;14;10;—;34
Nyssa;4;11;7;8;—;30
3-Point Goals — Suth. 1-9 (Hope 1-2, Carr 0-1, Bodine 0-3, Stinnett 0-1, Gill 0-2), Nyssa 4-19 (Jaquez 2-6, Chavez 1-5, Jensen 1-5, Trujillo 0-1, Barba 0-2). Total Fouls — Suth. 10, Nyssa 8. Rebounds — Suth. 36 (Gill 13), Nyssa 29 (Ortiz 6). Assists — Suth. 8 (Carr 4), Nyssa 3 (Jaquez, Trujillo, Chavez). Turnovers — Suth. 17, Nyssa 10.
