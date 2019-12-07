SUTHERLIN — A big fourth-quarter run helped Sutherlin overcome an 11-point halftime deficit as the Bulldogs ran away from Oakland, winning 53-42 to claim the boys' crown in the Bill Spelgatti Invitational Saturday night at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A preseason coaches' poll, got big second halves from Mason Gill and Kolbi Stinnett to wrestle momentum from the Oakers, ranked No. 3 in the 2A preseason poll.
Oakland led 36-29 entering the final frame, but the Bulldogs' Kolbi Stinnett hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to pull Sutherlin within one, and the Bulldogs maintained that momentum to finish strong, outscoring the Oakers 24-6 in the final eight minutes.
"It was everything you would expect from a cross-town rival game," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "It was a fun game."
The Oakers were powered by wing Colton Brownson, who had 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to help Oakland post the big intermission lead. He was held to just five made free throws in the second half.
"We did some really good things in the first half," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "The second half it was still pretty tight until the fourth quarter. They made a run and we struggled to respond to it."
Gill had back-to-back baskets at the rim to pull Sutherlin back into the contest in the third quarter on his way to a team-high 16 points. Collin Bodine had 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Kolbi Stinnett finished with eight.
Zach Cummings chipped in 10 points for Oakland.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will visit Siuslaw Tuesday night. Oakland (1-1) is home with Days Creek Tuesday and will visit North Douglas Wednesday.
OAKLAND (42) — Colton Brownson 20, Cummings 10, Mack 6, Picknell 4, N. Strempel 2, Chastain 2, Miller, Allen, Brooksby. Totals 11 20-26 42.
SUTHERLIN (53) — Mason Gill 16, Bodine 12, Stinnett 8, Carr 6, Smalley 5, Davis 4, Wattman 2, Merrifield. Totals 17 15-31 53.
Oakland;15;14;7;6;—;42
Sutherlin;10;8;11;24;—;53
3-Point Goals — Oak. 0, Suth. 4 (Bodine 2, Stinnett 2). Total Fouls — Oak. 24, Suth. 20. Fouled Out — Cummings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.