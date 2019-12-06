SUTHERLIN — Kolbi Stinnett and Collin Bodine had 11 points apiece as the Sutherlin Bulldogs opened their season with a 52-31 win over Mannahouse Christian Academy of northeast Portland Friday in the opening round of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational at Sutherlin High School.
Mason Gill had eight points and seven rebounds, and Josh Davis also chipped in eight points for the Bulldogs.
"I was really pleased. Coming in and not knowing what we had and knowing nothing about (Mannahouse), I was happy with what we saw tonight," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "The kids played hard the whole way through.
"We've got a few things to work on to clean up our execution, but otherwise we're in pretty good shape."
Isaac Johnson led Mannahouse with 14 points.
Mannahouse Christian will play Lakeview at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game, while Sutherlin takes on rival Oakland at 5:30 p.m. for the championship.
MANNAHOUSE (31) — Isaac Johnson 14, Faria 9, D. Johnson 2, Belefski 2, Joskin 2, Hogland 2, Pexton. Totals 13 4-8 31.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Kolbi Stinnett 11, Collin Bodine 11, Davis 8, Gill 8, Carr 5, Horn 4, Merrifield 4, Pacini 1, Smalley, Cervantes, Wattman, Guerrero. Totals 18 9-13 52.
Mannahouse;10;4;5;12;—;31
Sutherlin;12;14;18;8;—;52
3-Point Goals — Mannashouse 1 (I. Johnson), Sutherlin 7 (Bodine 3, Stinnett 3, Carr). Total Fouls — Mannahouse 11, Sutherlin 7. Rebounds — Mannahouse 24, Sutherlin 31 (Gill 7).
