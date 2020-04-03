Sutherlin senior wing Mason Gill was selected to the Class 3A boys basketball all-state third team in a vote of the state’s coaches.
Gill, who led the Bulldogs (18-7 overall) in scoring and rebounding this season, was a second-team selection the past two years.
The Far West League had two players on the first team — senior post Tre Foster of St. Mary’s and junior wing Donminic Lewis of Cascade Christian. Senior George Sadi of De La Salle North Catholic was selected the Player of the Year and Edward Kirk of Oregon Episcopal was Coach of the Year.
Senior Kiegan Schaan of Cascade Christian received honorable mention.
Class 3A Boys Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — George Sadi, sr., De La Salle North Catholic.
Coach of the Year — Edward Kirk, Oregon Episcopal.
First Team — Tre Foster, sr., St. Mary’s; Charles Wilmott, jr., Oregon Episcopal; Tyler Frieze, sr., Creswell; Donminic Lewis, jr., Cascade Christian; Josh Wart, jr., Amity.
Second Team — Benett Bos, jr., Salem Academy; Conner Rea, sr., Rainier; Dawson Ashley, jr., Dayton; Pedro Chavez, sr., Nyssa; Luca Pejovic-Nezhat, sr., Oregon Episcopal.
Third Team — Mason Gill, sr., Sutherlin; Kai Apo, sr., Creswell; Luke Miller, sr., Salem Academy; Andrew Vaughan, jr., Portland Adventist; Andrew Earl, sr., Umatilla.
Honorable Mention — Issac Abrams, sr., Riverdale; Ubedei McGautha, jr., De La Salle North Catholic; Kiegan Schaan, sr., Cascade Christian; Jett Sheng, sr., Catlin Gabel; Max Smith, jr., Pleasant Hill; Koby Williamson, sr., Santiam Christian.
