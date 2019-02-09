DIXONVILLE — Days Creek defeated Umpqua Valley Christian, 44-33, in Saturday's Skyline League North boys basketball game with a balanced effort.
"It was one of the best team efforts we've had all season," Days Creek coach James Ellis said.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (18-5, 12-1 North) with 12 points. Blake Ellis added 11 points and Micah Kruzic contributed eight.
UVC (18-5, 10-3) was led by Jacob Luther with 12 points and Aaron Buechley with 11.
Umpqua Valley Christian hosts Camas Valley on Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will go to the district tournament at Marshfield High School next weekend.
Days Creek clinched the North and receives an automatic berth to the Skyline League tournament.
DAYS CREEK (44) — Zane DeGroot 12, Ellis 11, Kruzic 8, Muir 6, Whetzel 5, Martin 2, L. Berlingeri, Knutzen. Totals 18 5-10 44.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (33) — Jacob Luther 12, Buechley 11, Pettibone 5, Miller 5, Adams, McLaughlin, Mesa, Mahoney, Butler, Andrecht. Totals 10 12-18 33.
D. Creek;11;12;6;15;—;44
UVC;4;9;5;15;—;33
3-Point Goals – D.C. 3 (Ellis, Whetzel, Muir), UVC 1 (Miller). Total Fouls – D.C. 17, UVC 14. Fouled Out — DeGroot.
