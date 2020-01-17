OAKLAND — If Thursday night’s Central Valley Conference scrum between Monroe and Oakland — a 69-50 victory for the Oakers — had been an episode on “Sesame Street,” it might have been sponsored by the No. 3.
With Oakland clinging to a slim lead in the third quarter, senior Triston Mask hit a 3-pointer to give the fifth-ranked Oakers (11-3, 3-0 CVC) a 33-24 lead.
Over the next five minutes, Oakland seniors Noah Strempel (who wears No. 3) and Colton Brownson (No. 33) took over.
After Brownson blocked shots on consecutive Monroe possessions, Strempel hit a jumper in the lane for a 37-24 lead. Brownson scored a putback, Strempel made a reverse layup off a Brownson pass, then Brownson dunked a putback off Strempel’s missed 3-pointer to give the Oakers a 43-32 edge.
“Me and Noah just kind of a made a decision in a timeout that we have to go out and push (the tempo) and play,” Brownson said.
“When Noah’s offense is flowing like it was and he’s attacking the hoop and running the show like he did tonight, we’re in pretty good shape,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said.
Brownson would go on to score nine of his 31 points in the third, with three blocked shots and three assists as the Oakers took a 48-36 lead into the final quarter.
“That’s kind of what happens sometimes. Sometimes (Brownson) has got to take control,” Strempel said.
The Oakers’ biggest problem was Zach Young, the Dragons’ senior guard who scored a game-high 33 points with six 3-pointers, three of those coming in the third quarter to keep Monroe in reach.
“He’s by far the quickest kid we’ve played against,” Strempel said of Young, who was also a Class 2A first-team all-state running back.
A pair of 3-pointers from Young helped Monroe cut the lead to 53-43 early in the fourth quarter, but Strempel and Brownson would combine to score the Oakers’ next 10, including an alley-oop combo from Strempel to Brownson which put the Oakers up 61-46 and essentially slammed the door on the Dragons.
Oakland got off to a slow start, leading 12-9 after the first quarter, but quickly aborted its long-range shooting plan after going 1-for-8 from behind the 3-point stripe in the first quarter.
“We were really impatient in the first half,” Clark said. “We had too many one-pass 3-pointers and never really got our offense flowing.”
Zach Cummings was a big reason the Oakers kept a first-half margin. The senior post had all three of his blocked shots in the first quarter, but picked up his third foul and missed a good portion of the first half.
His absence was noticeable.
“Without Zach … he’s the glue. He holds us together,” Brownson said. “He’s the guy that steps up and guards usually their biggest post, 6-foot-5 guys. When he’s out there, that’s when we’re really playing like a team.”
Brownson finished the night with a game-high 15 rebounds, six blocked shots and five steals. Cummings had three blocks, eight rebounds and two steals before fouling out, and Strempel also blocked a pair of shots with five assists to go along with his season-high 16 points. Mask hit a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for the Oakers.
Oakland travels to Stayton Saturday for a CVC contest against Regis.
MONROE (50) — Zach Young 33, Bateman 8, Barnhurst 6, Irwin 2, Parker 1, Teran, Lynn, Koch. Totals 17 10-18 50.
OAKLAND (69) — Colton Brownson 31, Strempel 16, Mask 13, Chastain 4, Brooksby 3, Cummings 2, Jones, Miller, Picknell. Totals 26 13-20 69.
Monroe 9 11 16 14 — 50
Oakland 12 14 22 21 — 69
3-Point Goals — Mon. 6 (Young), Oak. 4 (Mask 2, Brooksby 1, Brownson 1). Total Fouls — Mon. 16, Oak. 16. Fouled Out — Bateman, Cummings.
