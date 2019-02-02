RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team played a nonleague game on Saturday against one of the top clubs in Class 2A.
Toledo left the Irish's gym with an 82-69 win, but Riddle coach Russell Hobson was pleased how his team competed against the Boomers.
"I can't be happier with what our kids did," Hobson said. "Toledo's a great team. They shot really well, but I liked how our guys rallied after falling behind in the second quarter."
Conner Marchant led Toledo (19-1 overall) with 25 points. Jaydn Spangler added 18 points and Jaxon Rozewski scored 16 for the Boomers, who lead the Sunset Conference at 8-0.
Toledo hit 14 3-point field goals, six by Spangler. The Boomers, who were ranked No. 3 in last week's 2A coaches' poll, led 45-35 at halftime.
Junior wing Drake Borschowa paced the Irish (19-3, 9-2 Skyline South) with a career-high 24 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Nate Hopkins, Riddle's leading scorer, had 15 points and Colby Greer chipped in 14.
Borschowa scored 20 of Riddle's 24 points in the first quarter.
"Drake came out hot," Hobson said. "He picked up his third foul in the second quarter, so he had his top scoring game with limited playing time."
Riddle, which leads the Skyline South, will host Skyline North leader Umpqua Valley Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO (82) — Conner Marchant 25, Jaydn Spangler 18, Jaxon Rozewski 16, Loper 12, McAlpine 11, Bethenford, Dorantes, Thomas, Pelosi, Cross, Barnhart, Smith. Totals 31-60 6-7 82.
RIDDLE (69) — Drake Borschowa 24, Hopkins 15, Co. Greer 14, McMichael 8, McFadden 6, Gianotti 2, Myers, Lopez. Totals 27-59 7-10 69.
Toledo;24;21;19;18;—;82
Riddle;24;11;23;11;—;69
3-Point Goals — Tol. 14 (Spangler 6, Marchant 3, McAlpine 3, Loper 2), Rid. 8 (Borschowa 3, Hopkins 2, Greer 2, McMichael 1). Total Fouls — Tol. 14, Rid. 15.
