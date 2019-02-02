GLIDE — Dillon Towne led Glide in Saturday's 53-41 win over North Douglas in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Towne scored 21 points and had eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-6 SCL). Terrell Russell scored 14 points and Caleb Alexander had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
North Douglas (12-9, 7-3 Skyline North) was led by Cal Parks, who had a game-high 25 points. Justin Smith had 10 points.
North Douglas will return to Skyline play on Tuesday at Glendale. Glide will play at Canyonville Academy on Friday in a Southern Cascade contest.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Cal Parks 25, Smith 10, Bond 4, K. Frieze 2, Gerrard, A. Frieze, T. Parks, Black. Totals 15 11-20 41.
GLIDE (53) — Dillon Towne 21, Russell 14, DeBell 5, Tischner 4, Bucich 4, Alexander 3, Wilding 2, Karcher, Rinnert, Williams. Totals 22 8-12 53.
N. Douglas;10;9;14;8;—;41
Glide;14;17;6;16;—;53
3-Point Goals – N.D. 0, Gli. 1 (Alexander). Total Fouls – N.D. 16, Gli. 14. Fouled Out — Bond. Technicals — Towne, coach Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.