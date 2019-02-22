BEND — Trinity Lutheran outscored Riddle 38-17 in the second half and eliminated the Irish from the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs, 62-41, on Friday night.
Matt Eidler led the sixth-seeded Saints (22-5) with 16 points and Scooty Gilbert added 15.
Nate Hopkins scored 17 points for the No. 11 Irish (23-5). Dylan McFadden contributed 11 points and Cameron McMichael nine.
The two clubs were tied 24-24 at halftime.
"They tightened down defensively in the third quarter and we lost some of our offensive motion," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They capitalized on their opportunities ... they were able to get some fast break points and had 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. We couldn't buy a bucket."
Riddle loses five seniors to graduation: Hopkins, McFadden, McMichael, Dylan Hackett and Gerardo Lopez.
"I'm really proud of our guys," Hobson said. "This is one of the best seasons Riddle has had in 30 years. We would've liked to get one more win to go to Baker City, but this is a great group of kids."
Trinity Lutheran will meet No. 3 Triad at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Baker High School.
RIDDLE (41) — Nate Hopkins 17, McFadden 11, McMichael 9, Gianotti 4, Borschowa, Hackett, Myers, Co. Greer, Ch. Greer, Lopez, Canty. Totals 13-53 11-22 41.
TRINITY LUTHERAN (62) — Matt Eidler 16, Scooty Gilbert 15, Neimeyer 10, Clift 9, Valentine 6, Dover 4, Schippers 2, Utu. Totals 21-49 16-23 62.
Riddle;10;14;5;12;—;41
T. Lutheran;14;10;19;19;—;62
3-Point Goals — Rid. 4 (Hopkins 2, McFadden 2), T.L. 3 (Gilbert 2, Clift 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 23, T.L. 20. Fouled Out — McMichael, McFadden, Borschowa, Clift.
