FINN ROCK — Tristan Casteel had a double-double, leading the Camas Valley boys basketball team to a 73-26 win over McKenzie on Thursday in a nonleague game.
Casteel finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Jared Standley chipped in 11 points and five assists, and Collin Ewing added eight points for the Hornets (12-9 overall). C.V. shot 24-for-35 (69 percent) from the charity stripe.
River Bloomer scored 13 points for the Eagles (4-12).
Camas Valley will host Glendale Saturday in a Skyline League contest.
CAMAS VALLEY (73) — Tristan Casteel 20, Standley 11, Ewing 8, Amos 2, Wolfe 4, D. Hunt 3, J. Hunt 4, O'Connor 2, Dunning 5, Osbon 2, G. Casteel 7, Brown 3, Swift 2. Totals 23 24-35 73.
MCKENZIE (26) — River Bloomer 13, Montes 1, McAlexander 1, Kress 5, Joy Norman 4, Rudisill 2, Delara, Pickering, Ray. Totals 5 15-27 26.
C. Valley;21;10;15;27;—;73
McKenzie;3;4;15;4;—;26
3-Point Goals — C.V. 3 (Ewing, Wolfe, D. Hunt), McK. 1 (Kress). Total Fouls — C.V. 19, McK. 23. Fouled Out — McAlexander, Pickering.
