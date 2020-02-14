GLENDALE — Devin McLaughlin scored a game-high 18 points, leading the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs to a 62-37 Skyline League boys basketball victory over Glendale Friday night.
The Monarchs (9-14, 6-5 Skyline) now move on to the Skyline League playoffs. As the third-place team from the North Division, UVC will travel to South runner-up Camas Valley Tuesday.
KC Pettibone had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds for UVC, while Sam Guastaferro also scored nine points and Evan Buechley added eight. Spencer Adams dished out 10 assists, Pierce Gettys had six boards and Dominick Butler blocked three shots.
David Lovaglio (12 points) and Anthony Pezqueda (11) both hit double figures for Glendale (11-11, 3-7), which finished as the third seed in the South. The Pirates await the loser of a North Division playoff between North Douglas and Days Creek. Glendale will travel to either of those schools in a league playoff game Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (62) — Devin McLaughlin 18, Guastaferro 9, Pettibone 9, Buechley 8, Butler 5, Adams 4, Sewall 4, Gettys 3, Bendele 1, Jewell 1, Luther. Totals 19 19-29 62.
GLENDALE (37) — David Lovaglio 12, Pezqueda 11, Cline 6, Moody 2, Ta. Ring 2, Lee 2, Jefferson 2, O’Dell. Totals 15 4-9 37.
Umpqua Valley Christian;19;14;19;10;—;62
Glendale;5;11;11;10;—;37
3-Point Goals — UVC 5 (McLaughlin 3, Buechley 1, Guastaferro 1), Glen. 3 (Lovaglio 2, Pezqueda 1). Total Fouls — UVC 18, Glen. 24. Fouled Out — Buechley, Lee, Cline. Technical Foul — Glendale bench.
JV Score — Glendale 19, UVC 18 (two quarters).
