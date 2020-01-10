ELKTON — Devin McLaughlin led a balanced Umpqua Valley Christian attack with 12 points and the Monarchs handed Elkton a 56-39 loss on Friday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Koby Sewall had 10 points and Spencer Adams and Sam Guastaferro each scored nine for the Monarchs (6-5, 2-1 North).
Freshman Cash Boe had a double-double for the Elks (2-11, 0-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (56) — Devin McLaughlin 12, Sewall 10, Adams 9, Guastaferro 9, Butler 8, Miller 2, Pettibone 2, Buechley, Bendele. Totals 26-52 1-2 56.
ELKTON (39) — Cash Boe 18, Clevenger 5, Cox 5, Allen 5, Peters 4, Woody 2, Luzier. Totals 16-40 6-9 39.
UVC;21;10;16;9;—;56
Elkton;8;13;11;7;—;39
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (McLaughlin 2, Guastaferro 1), Elk. 1 (Cox). Total Fouls — UVC 11, Elk. 9. Rebounds — UVC 16 (Guastaferro 6), Elk. 27 (Boe 10).
JV Score — UVC def. Elkton (two quarters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.