SUTHERLIN — What a weekend it was for the Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team.
KC Pettibone posted a double-double and the Monarchs knocked off Days Creek 46-38 in the championship game of the Skyline League Tournament on Saturday night at Sutherlin High School.
Pettibone finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds as UVC (13-14) claimed the league's No. 1 seed for the Class 1A playoffs with back-to-back wins over North Douglas and Days Creek. Koby Sewall, Evan Buechley and Devin McLaughlin each scored seven points for the Monarchs.
Cauy Jackson scored nine points and Macs Whetzel chipped in eight for the Wolves (17-11).
"I knew this team existed ... I've been waiting for them to turn the corner and believe in themselves," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They played two of the best complete games they've played all year. I feel we're peaking at the right time."
Days Creek will host Mapleton Wednesday in a first-round playoff contest. Umpqua Valley Christian gets a bye in the first round and will be in action on Feb. 29.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (46) — KC Pettibone 12, Sewall 7, Buechley 7, McLaughlin 7, Butler 6, Adams 5, Bendele 2, Gettys. Totals 17 9-16 46.
DAYS CREEK (38) — Cauy Jackson 9, Whetzel 8, DeGroot 6, Martin 6, K. Gaskell 4, Berlingeri 3, E. Gaskell 2. Totals 15 4-6 38.
UVC;13;10;8;15;—;46
D. Creek;10;6;8;14;—;38
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (Buechley, Adams, McLaughlin), D.C. 4 (Martin 2, Berlingeri 1, Jackson 1). Total Fouls — UVC 9, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — K. Gaskell.
