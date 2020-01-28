DIXONVILLE — Every Umpqua Valley Christian player scored as the Monarchs raced to a 34-12 halftime lead en route to a 63-27 Skyline League North Division boys basketball victory over visiting Elkton Tuesday night.
Devin McLaughlin and Koby Sewall both hit double figures for the Monarchs (9-9, 6-3 North) with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Evan Buechley added eight points.
Freshman Cash Boe had 11 points to pace Elkton (4-15, 1-7).
The Monarchs host Class 2A No. 10 Bandon Friday, and will visit Days Creek in Skyline League play Saturday. The Elks host Days Creek Friday.
ELKTON (27) — Cash Boe 11, Allen 7, Luzier 6, Clevenger 3, Anderson, Cox, Peters, Carter. Totals 11 3-7 27.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (63) — Devin McLaughlin 11, Sewall 10, Buechley 8, Adams 7, Butler 7, Guastaferro 6, Miller 4, Gettys 4, Bendele 2, Pettibone 2, Luther 2. Totals 29 2-2 63.
Elkton;9;3;7;8;—;27
UVC;19;15;13;16;—;63
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Luzier), UVC 3 (Butler, McLaughlin, Adams). Total Fouls — Elk. 5, UVC 9.
