YONCALLA — Umpqua Valley Christian broke a four-game losing streak with a 54-42 win over Yoncalla on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Duncan Court.
KC Pettibone posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Monarchs (8-9, 5-3 North), who trailed 20-13 after one quarter. Pettibone scored 10 points in the second half. Dominick Butler had 10 points and eight boards, and Spencer Adams chipped in eight points.
Trace Graham led the Eagles (10-10, 4-5) with 11 points before fouling out and Jordan Aguilar scored 10.
"We regrouped (after the first quarter) and locked down on defense," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We became more patient on offense and worked the ball around better."
UVC will host Elkton and Yoncalla is at home against Days Creek Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (54) — KC Pettibone 16, Butler 10, Adams 8, Sewall 6, Guastaferro 5, Bendele 5, McLaughlin 4, Miller, Buechley, Gettys. Totals 19 15-21 54.
YONCALLA (42) — Trace Graham 11, Aguilar 10, B. Allen 7, E. Allen 6, Grichar 5, Davis 3, Hardy, Forthman. Totals 15 10-21 42.
UVC;13;17;14;10;—;54
Yoncalla;20;7;9;6;—;42
3-Point Goals — UVC 1 (McLaughlin), Yon. 2 (B. Allen, Graham). Total Fouls — UVC 16, Yon. 17. Fouled Out — Graham.
JV Score — UVC 22, Yoncalla 14 (two quarters).
