DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team used a strong defensive performance en route to a 57-30 victory over Camas Valley on Wednesday in a Skyline League playoff game.
Aaron Buechley scored 21 points for the Monarchs (19-5 overall), hitting three 3-point field goals. Jacob Luther and KC Pettibone both posted double-doubles, Luther finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Pettibone getting 10 points and 11 boards.
Dominick Butler chipped in six points for UVC, which led 33-14 at halftime.
"The defensive effort is what did it for us," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We were disciplined on offense and looking for the open guy. We got the ball inside to KC (Pettibone)."
Jared Hunt scored 12 points for the Hornets (10-13). Justin Standley contributed eight points before fouling out.
The Monarchs will meet South division champion Riddle at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Skyline tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
CAMAS VALLEY (30) — Jared Hunt 12, Ju. Standley 8, T. Casteel 4, O'Connor 4, Ewing 1, N. Powell 1, D. Hunt, Ja. Standley, Osbon, G. Casteel, M. Powell. Totals 9 11-18 30.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (57) — Aaron Buechley 21, Luther 12, Pettibone 10, Butler 6, McLaughlin 2, Adams 2, Miller 2, Sewall 1, Gettys 1, E. Buechley, Bendele, Mesa, Mahoney, Andrecht. Totals 23 8-19 57.
C. Valley;7;7;8;8;—;30
UVC;16;17;18;6;—;57
3-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Hunt), UVC 3 (A. Buechley). Total Fouls — C.V. 15, UVC 16. Fouled Out — Ju. Standley.
