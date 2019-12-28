DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team dominated Alsea in a nonleague game on Saturday night, winning 72-21.
Tyler Miller led a balanced attack for the Monarchs (3-4) with 11 points and KC Pettibone scored 10. Sam Guastaferro had seven assists, Dominick Butler grabbed eight rebounds and freshman Josh Luther pulled down seven boards.
Dillon Elbers was the top scorer for the Wolverines (0-3) with 13 points.
"It was nice to get everybody in the game, especially the JV guys who didn't get to play a game today," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
UVC will open Skyline League play at home Friday against New Hope Christian.
ALSEA (21) — Dillon Elbers 13, Bourne 3, Smith 3, Olsen 2, Moore, Cathcart, Martinez. Totals 8 5-15 21.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (72) — Tyler Miller 11, Pettibone 10, Adams 8, Bendele 8, McLaughlin 8, Butler 6, Sewall 7, Luther 4, Guastaferro 4, Buechley 3, Gettys 2, Phillips 2, Pospisil. Totals 34 2-5 72.
Alsea;2;7;5;7;—;21
UVC;27;13;10;22;—;72
3-Point Goals — Alsea 0, UVC 2 (Buechley, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — Alsea 10, UVC 16. Fouled Out — Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.