DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs won every quarter and rolled to a 64-29 victory over the Elkton Elks on Friday night in a Skyline League North boys basketball game.
Aaron Buechley and KC Pettibone each scored 12 points for the Monarchs (17-3, 9-1), who maintained their half-game lead over Days Creek in the division race. Spencer Adams chipped in 11 points.
Spencer Moore had nine points for the Elks (4-16, 1-8).
"Everybody got a lot of playing time tonight," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. Eleven Monarchs got into the scoring column.
UVC plays at New Hope Christian Saturday, while Elkton hosts Camas Valley.
ELKTON (29) — Spencer Moore 9, J. Woody 8, Luzier 8, Ma. Cox 2, Peters 2, T. Woody, Clevenger, Mi. Cox. Totals 10 3-4 29.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (64) — Aaron Buechley 12, KC Pettibone 12, Adams 11, Mahoney 6, McLaughlin 5, Butler 4, Mesa 4, Luther 4, Gettys 2, E. Buechley 2, Miller 2, Sewall, Bendele. Totals 27 8-12 64.
Elkton;7;9;8;5;—;29
UVC;16;16;18;14;—;64
3-Point Goals — Elk. 6 (Luzier 2, J. Woody 2, Moore 2), UVC 2 (Adams, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — Elk. 7, UVC 7.
