DIXONVILLE — Dominick Butler had 14 points and eight rebounds and the Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team opened Skyline League play on Friday night with a 76-26 rout of New Hope Christian.
Tyler Miller contributed 13 points and six steals for the Monarchs (4-4, 1-0 North). Sam Guastaferro chipped in 10 points, Spencer Adams scored nine points and Pierce Gettys had six points and eight boards in the victory. KC Pettibone grabbed seven rebounds.
Michael Mead was the top scorer for the Warriors (5-2, 0-1 South) with 13 points.
"I was happy about our balanced scoring and this was one of our better defensive games," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
The Monarchs will travel to Drain Saturday to meet North Douglas.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (26) — Michael Mead 13, Nakahara 6, Sedano 3, Noble 2, Pennington 1, Zumhofe 1, Dennis, Suzuki. Totals 9 4-18 26.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (76) — Dominick Butler 14, Miller 13, Guastaferro 10, Adams 9, McLaughlin 8, Gettys 6, Pettibone 6, Sewall 4, Luther 4, Bendele 2, Buechley. Totals 33 7-17 76.
NHC;7;10;5;4;—;26
UVC;23;20;22;11;—;76
3-Point Goals — NHC 4 (Mead 2, Sedano 1, Nakahara 1), UVC 3 (Miller, Guastaferro, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — NHC 15, UVC 21. Fouled Out — Mead, Buechley.
JV Score — UVC 39, NHC 9 (two quarters).
