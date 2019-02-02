GRANTS PASS — Umpqua Valley Christian shot out to a 23-point halftime lead and continued on to crush New Hope Christian, 86-35, on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Aaron Buechley scored 21 points for the Monarchs (18-3, 10-1 North), who kept their hold on sole possession of first place in the division race. Jacob Luther had 11 points and Dominick Butler added 10. Twelve UVC players scored in the contest.
Thad Hamilton scored 18 points for the Warriors (3-16, 1-9 South).
"I thought we executed well and played pretty good defense," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
The Monarchs will travel to Riddle, the first place team in the South, on Tuesday.
"I know they're a really athletic team," Ferguson said of the Irish. "We're hoping we can keep it close and do the things we need to do."
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (86) — Aaron Buechley 21, Luther 11, Butler 10, Miller 7, E. Buechley 6, Mesa 6, Mahoney 6, McLaughlin 5, Gettys 4, Pettibone 4, Andrecht 4, Bendele 2, Sewall, Adams. Totals 36 12-20 86.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (35) — Thad Hamilton 18, Joling 9, Mead 5, Roh 2, Dennis 1, Sedano, Converse, Wang, Noble, Korte. Totals 12 7-15 35.
UVC;28;19;27;12;—;86
NHC;12;12;2;9;—;35
3-Point Goals — UVC 2 (Miller, McLaughlin), NHC 4 (Hamilton 3, Mead 1). Total Fouls — UVC 20, NHC 13. Fouled Out — Sedano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.