Aaron Buechley will continue his basketball career at Corban University in Salem next fall.
The 17-year-old Umpqua Valley Christian senior has signed with Corban, an NAIA school which competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
"I'm stoked," Buechley said Thursday. "(Corban) has been part of my family for a while. My sister (Danni) played soccer there, and it's a small school, similar to UVC in stature. The campus is nice and it's fairly close to home."
Mitch Freeman is the head coach at Corban. The Warriors finished 21-9 overall last season, tying for third in the CCC. Corban lost to Southern Oregon in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
"I'm definitely a shooting guard or a wing," Buechley said. "They have a heavy guard class coming up next year. I'll have to keep working and see where I can find a spot."
The 6-foot-3 Buechley had an outstanding senior season for UVC, averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 54% from 3-point range. He tied the single-game school record with 41 points against Lowell.
Buechley was a first-team all-league selection. The Monarchs went 19-7 overall, losing to North Douglas in the Skyline League Tournament.
"I was super content with my senior season," Buechley said. "A lot of guys on the team put in a lot of work over the summer. I wished we could've gone further (in the postseason), but I'm happy we made gradual improvements."
UVC basketball coach Brian Ferguson felt Buechley's work in the offseason made a big difference.
"After his junior season (in 2017-18), Aaron knew he wanted to play after high school," Ferguson said. "I don't know how many hours the kid put in, but it was a ton to make himself better. He got some experience playing overseas and that was good exposure for him.
"My hat's off to him. He had a really good senior season, the jump he made from last year was tremendous. He was super selfless, too, he was second on the team in assists. He was a great defensive player ... his anticipation and length got a lot of deflections and steals."
Buechley has been a three-sport athlete for the Monarchs, also competing in soccer and baseball. He was a first-team all-league pitcher in baseball as a junior.
The right-hander is hoping to help UVC make a deep run in the Class 2A/1A playoffs this spring. The Monarchs (16-1, 9-0 Special District 4) are No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings and No. 3 in the coaches' poll.
"Aaron's a fantastic kid," UVC baseball coach Dave York said. "He's really grown a lot in character over the last year and I'm very proud of what he represents for us. He's a good competitor, competes with the right attitude and wants to win."
