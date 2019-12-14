WINSTON — Spencer Adams had a game-high 13 points to lead the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs to a 62-21 victory over Canyonville Academy, claiming third place in the Douglas Booster Club Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Monarchs (1-4) picked up their first win of the season thanks to the strength of a 21-2 first quarter.
"We were able to contest most of their shots on the defensive end and push the ball up the floor," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We got quite a few transition baskets."
Evan Buechley added eight points for the Monarchs, and Pierce Gettys had a game-high eight rebounds.
John Chen led the Pilots (1-5) with eight points.
UVC will host Glide at 7 p.m. next Saturday on the Dixonville campus. Canyonville Academy is idle until opening Southern Cascade League play Jan. 10 at Bonanza.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (62) — Spencer Adams 13, Buechley 8, Butler 8, Luther 8, Guastaferro 7, McLaughlin 5, Sewall 5, Miller 4, Gettys 4, Bendele, Pettibone. Totals 26 7-14 62.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (21) — John Chen 8, Ku 5, Cyusa 3, Ndagijimana 3, Mucyo 2, Mugisha, Cha, Twagirumukiza, Nzamwita. Totals 7 4-12 21.
UVC;21;17;9;15;—;62
CA;2;7;5;7;—;21
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (Buechley, Adams, McLaughlin), CA 3 (Ndagihimana, Ku, Cyusa). Total Fouls — UVC 11, CA 11.
