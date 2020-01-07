DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian dropped the hammer on visiting Yoncalla in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 32-12 to lock up a big 65-36 Skyline League North boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Ten different Monarchs scored in the game, led by Dominick Butler's 14 points as Umpqua Valley Christian improved to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in North play.
"One of the things I've been most happy to see is how the guys share the ball," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They really spread it around and we're not necessarily dependent on just a couple of guys doing all the scoring."
Spencer Adams had 10 points and six steals for the Monarchs, Koby Sewall added nine points and Sam Guastaferro had eight points and six rebounds. Pierce Gettys had a team-high eight rebounds for UVC, K.C. Pettibone grabbed six boards and Evan Buechley had four assists and five steals.
Elijah Allen had a game-high 16 points for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) and Trace Graham chipped in eight points.
The Monarchs visit Elkton for another key North tilt and Yoncalla travels to Days Creek, both on Friday.
YONCALLA (36) — Elijah Allen 16, Graham 8, McMullin 4, B. Allen 3, Evans 2, Davis 2, Aguilar 1, Grichar, Porthman. Totals 13 10-21 36.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (65) — Dominick Butler 14, Adams 10, Sewall 9, Guastaferro 8, Pettibone 6, McLaughlin 5, Miller 4, Buechley 4, Gettys 3, Luther 2, Bendele. Totals 24 15-25 65.
Yoncalla;12;12;4;8;—;36
UVC;18;15;14;18;—;65
3-Point Goals — Yon. 0, UVC 2 (Sewall, Buechley). Total Fouls — Yon. 19, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Graham. Technical Fouls — Davis, Yoncalla bench.
JV Score — UVC 26, Yoncalla 15 (two quarters).
