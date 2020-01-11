CAMAS VALLEY — Umpqua Valley Christian ran its Skyline League record to 4-1 Saturday night, scoring a 48-43 boys basketball victory over Camas Valley.
Spencer Adams led the Monarchs (7-5 overall) with 12 points, while Devin McLaughlin added 11 points, Koby Sewall nine and Pierce Gettys six.
Tristan Casteel had 14 points and Nathan O'Connor 13 for the Hornets (8-6, 2-2 South), who rallied in the fourth quarter with a 16-4 scoring run.
Both teams are in action Tuesday, with Camas Valley visiting North Douglas and UVC hosting the Roseburg junior varsity.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (48) — Spencer Adams 11, McLaughlin 10, Sewall 9, Gettys 6, Miller 4, Buechley 4, Pettibone, Guastaferro, Bendele, Butler. Totals 17 9-14 48.
CAMAS VALLEY (43) — Tristan Casteel 14, O’Connor 13, J. Hunt 9, Ewing 3, Standley 2, Wolfe 2, D. Hunt, Osbon, Brown, Swift. Totals 16 9-20 43.
UVC;12;16;16;4;—;48
C. Valley;5;17;5;16;—;43
3-Point Goals — UVC 5 (Adams 3, McLaughlin 2), C.V. 2 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — UVC 20, C.V. 16. Fouled Out — Pettibone, Ewing.
