TIGARD — Roseburg’s boys basketball team came out of the locker room energized for a first round Class 6A playoff battle with Tigard on Thursday, but in the end, the Tigers overmatched the Indians for a 72-58 victory.
Roseburg (15-11) jumped to a six-point lead in the first period and led 18-17 after the first eight minutes. Tigard rebounded in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-9 for a lead they would never surrender.
“We had a ton of energy,” Roseburg senior Collin Warmouth said. “Throughout the season we kind of struggled with having energy on the road, but (in a) playoff game, big game, I think everyone came out really fired up.”
The energy and effort continued throughout the game for Roseburg, but the Indians couldn’t contain the Tigers’ multiple scoring options. Tigard (16-9) started the third quarter on a 10-0 run and stretched out their 33-27 halftime lead to as many as 20 points in the period.
Roseburg rallied to within 11 points in the second half, but never managed to get the lead down to single-digits.
The Tigers finished the game going 13-for-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Tigard outshot Roseburg at the free-throw line 21-5.
“We came out and competed, played hard and just got after it,” Roseburg coach Mike Pardon said. “We get a couple calls, we get a couple lay-ins to fall and it’s a different game. But (Tigard is) good. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
Senior Stevie Schlabach scored 32 points to lead three Tigard players in double figures. Sophomore Drew Carter added 19 points and Diego Lopez chipped in 16.
Tigard advances to the second round of the playoffs and will host Barlow. The Bruins defeated Sheldon 73-63 on Thursday.
Warmouth once again had the hot hand for Roseburg. The leading scorer in the Southwest Conference started the game 8-for-8 from the field. His first miss came on a 3-point attempt just before the halftime buzzer.
Warmouth finished with a record-setting 43 points, breaking the school record for most points in a single game previously held by current head coach Mike Pardon.
“I didn’t even really realize I was that close the whole game,” Warmouth said. “I found out and took that last three and when it went in it felt really good.”
Warmouth broke the record on a 3-point shot from well beyond the arch with about a minute left in the game. Moments later, while Tigard shot free throws, Pardon called Warmouth to the bench for a congratulatory hug.
“What an experience, right?” Pardon said afterwards. “Not very many people get to experience what Collin has this season. He’s had a tremendous season, shot the ball well, everybody’s trying to stop him, and for him to score like he has is truly a credit to him and the hard work he’s put in.”
Warmouth finished his senior season with multiple scoring records at Roseburg, including most points in a career and season.
Roseburg will graduate seven seniors who were all heavily used in the rotation. The Indians’ only returning starter will be junior Jett Black.
“It’s time to rebuild,” Pardon said.
Roseburg has a large group of current sophomores who will be expected to step up at the varsity level next year. Zach Martin and Jacob and Matthew Parker saw varsity minutes this season, with Martin getting into the rotation by the end of the year.
ROSEBURG (58) — Collin Warmouth 43, Ellis 6, Adams 4, Black 3, Seely 2, Martin 0, Avilez 0. Totals 23 4-8 58.
TIGARD (72) — Stevie Schlabach 32, Carter 19, Lopez 16, Ness 5, Ross 0, Bullard 0, Crist 0, Lenzy 0. Totals 23 20-21 72.
Roseburg 18 9 12 19 — 58
Tigard 17 16 22 17 — 72
3-Point Goals — Rose. 8 (Warmouth 7, Black). Tigard 6 (Lopez 2, Schlabach 2, Carter, Ness). Total Fouls — Rose. 17. Tigard 14. Fouled Out — Seely, Ross.
