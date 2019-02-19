No Southwest Conference opponent was able to beat Roseburg on its home court this season.
And no one's figured out how to stop Collin Warmouth, either.
The 6-foot-3 guard shined on senior night, scoring a career-high 40 points as the Indians handed Grants Pass a 73-58 boys basketball loss on Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg (15-9, 5-4 SWC) sits one game behind South Eugene (18-6, 6-3), North Medford (14-9, 6-3) and Sheldon (13-11, 6-3) in fourth place in the conference heading into its regular season finale Friday at North Medford.
The Axe created a three-way tie for first by beating the Irish 70-68 Tuesday. The top three teams in the SWC receive automatic berths for the Class 6A playoffs. A win over North Medford would give the Indians a sweep of the season conference series and put them in the top three; they defeated the Black Tornado 68-65 in overtime at home on Feb. 1.
Roseburg entered Tuesday's contest No. 27 in the OSAA power rankings and is in good position to receive one of 11 at-large playoff berths even if it remains in fourth after Friday.
"We just want to get a win," RHS coach Mike Pardon said. "We have to go down there and play a really good North Medford team. They're explosive. Our key is taking care of the basketball, spreading them out a little bit and hopefully getting to the basket."
The Indians got some payback against Grants Pass (7-16, 3-6), avenging a 52-46 loss to the Cavemen in Grants Pass on Jan. 29.
Roseburg used a 22-4 run — which started at the end of the first quarter and ended near the end of the second period — to take control. The Indians led 37-24 at halftime.
Grants Pass got no closer than seven in the second half.
"They (Cavemen) came out and were sharp (offensively), but we came out and played like we should," said Roseburg wing Kaden Seely, who contributed nine points and 10 rebounds in the win. "We put it away at home. It's a good feeling."
D'Angelo Adams chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, and Jett Black had eight points for the Indians. Adams hit a pair of 3-pointers.
"I felt like we all did very good," Adams said. "A lot of assists. We worked as a team and overcame the challenges that we faced. We all believed in each other and did it, we did our job."
"Both of those guys (Seely and Adams) gave us really good minutes tonight," Pardon said. "They did a fantastic job. It was a great team effort. We got shots out of our offense which we didn't do a very good job of last Friday (against South Medford).
"I thought our kids were patient ... it mattered and we got the win."
Warmouth, the SWC's leading scorer, scored 24 points in the second half. He converted three 3-pointers and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the contest.
Warmouth — Roseburg's all-time leading scorer with 1,533 points — broke Eric Thompson's single-season scoring record of 645 points set during the 2005-06 season. Warmouth now has 660 points on the season, averaging 27.5 points a game.
Warmouth's previous career high for a game was 38 points, set twice this season. He missed a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer which would've broken Pardon's record of 42 established in 1984.
"(Collin) is unstoppable, really," Adams said. "He's a really good shooter, is confident and doesn't give up easily."
"He's a terrific scorer," Pardon added. "I get excited when he really gets the ball moving and gets shots in the offense because he's so smooth."
Roseburg finished 5-0 in conference play and is 9-2 overall at home this year. The Indians are 0-4 on the road in the SWC.
"It's just so much easier at home to get some momentum going," Seely said. "You feel like you've got the whole city of Roseburg behind you screaming and cheering, so it makes a lot more fun to get into a rhythm."
"It's our home. We have all our supporters here, and are more comfortable playing around our crowd," Adams said.
Taylor Anderson led the Cavemen with 23 points, sinking three 3-pointers.
Seven RHS seniors were honored before the game — Warmouth, Carson Ellis, Seely, Merhawi Lake, Adams, Jon Stone and Xavier Avilez. Stone has been sidelined with knee injuries and Lake didn't suit down Tuesday due to an injury, according to Pardon.
"It was a really special night, I think for all of us," Seely said. "You spend your whole childhood basically getting ready. For me, it was watching my older brother (Kai) play and thinking, wow, that looks like so much fun and I really want to do that. So finally being here and getting to that point, it's really something special."
It will take a superlative effort by the Indians to knock off the Black Tornado Friday. The last time Roseburg visited the North Medford gym, the Indians were whipped 68-43 in a nonconference contest on Jan. 15.
"If we come out and play like we did tonight we have a real good chance of winning the ballgame," Seely said.
GRANTS PASS (58) — Taylor Anderson 23, Rich 4, Lopez 8, Law, Coyle 4, Maraville 2, Clark 11, Bellum 6. Totals 23 8-10 58.
ROSEBURG (73) — Collin Warmouth 40, Black 8, Seely 9, Adams 10, Martin, Ellis 6, Avilez. Totals 25 14-16 73.
Grants Pass;18;6;15;19;—;58
Roseburg;18;19;14;22;—;73
3-Point Goals — G.P. 4 (Anderson 3, Clark 1), Rose. 9 (Warmouth 3, Adams 2, Ellis 2, Seely 1, Black 1). Total Fouls — G.P. 16, Rose. 12.
JV Score — Grants Pass 52, Roseburg 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.